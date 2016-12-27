Hillary Clinton thanked her supporters and reflected on the 2016 presidential election against Republican rival Donald Trump in a moving end-of-year note shared on Facebook on Monday, December 26.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

"Before this year ends, I want to thank you again for your support of our campaign," the former Democratic presidential candidate wrote. "While we didn't achieve the outcome we sought, I'm proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them."



Clinton, 69, also encouraged her supporters to stay active in the political community. "I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger and fairer future for our country and the world," she wrote. "The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. So let us rejoice in this season and look forward with renewed hope and determination."

The former secretary of state concluded, "I wish you and your family health, happiness and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!"

Clinton has kept a low profile since her surprising loss to Trump, 70, last month. She and husband Bill Clinton were most recently spotted attending a Christmas Eve service at the United Methodist Church of Mount Kisco near their home in Chappaqua, New York.

"They don't like to be the center of attention at the church," Pastor Parker Prout told The Journal News of the couple, who've attended the church for the past decade. "They come here to worship like everyone else. They are friends."



According to the news outlet, Bill, 70, and Hillary greeted fellow churchgoers with hugs and handshakes as they arrived at the house of worship on Saturday, December 24. She told supporters she felt "excellent," while he said, "This is our blessing this night every year in this church."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!