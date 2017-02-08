Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry on April 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Looks like these two are never ever, ever getting back together. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about his recent Twitter war with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, revealing that their relationship is past the point of no return.

Although Marroquin wouldn’t divulge details about what exactly inspired their online spat, the airman tells Us that a recent revelation has left him unable to view Lowry, 24, as he once did.



“I’m disgusted when I look at her,” the young dad — who shares son Lincoln, 3, with the 16 and Pregnant alum — says, adding that he is “absolutely” done with his former spouse.

“I thought things were really great,” he says, noting that he and Lowry had previously maintained a friendship for the sake of their family. “A very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window.”

The drama came to a head when Marroquin tweeted about his split from Lowry as the Monday, February 6, episode of TM2 aired on MTV.



“I thought we divorced cause she didn't want more kids? That's weird,” he wrote, to which the MTV starlet replied in a since-deleted tweet, “You blamed me for miscarrying & our marriage was toxic. Why would I want more kids with you?”

As fans saw on season 7 of the hit reality show, Lowry suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and Marroquin placed the blame on the Pride Over Pity author, which he acknowledged and expressed remorse for in his interview with Us.



“That was last season and I apologized for that and I have my own little theory that will come up eventually but if she wants to keep throwing that around, so be it,” he tells Us. “I already apologized on camera to her and she’s lucky I was sleeping when she said that because I had a comeback but she deleted it by the time I woke up.”



In response to Marroquin’s tweet, a source close to Lowry tells Us, “Regardless of how he feels about Kail, they will be in each other's lives essentially forever because of Lincoln. The past needs to remain the past and nothing personal regarding their relationship should continue to be discussed online.”

As previously reported, Marroquin and Lowry — who is also mom of son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera — called it quits in May 2016 after nearly three years of marriage. The duo attempted to salvage their relationship while taping the next season of We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars last fall. However, according to Marroquin, the experience did not help the pair reignite their romance.



“Me, I went in there with open arms. I was open to the advice from the doctors and maybe we can make this marriage work. It’s easier for her to say no when you have something going on at home,” he said, suggesting that Lowry was seeing someone else during filming. “You’ll see.”

While their divorce is finalized, Marroquin says that he and Lowry still have unfinished business to take care of. “She was so adamant that that was her house when it was really my house,” he tells Us of the Delaware home they once shared. “It’s in both of our names that one, but the rental property is just in my name. With the information that was brought up to me, that’s no longer happening. We’re gonna split everything down the middle and I’m gonna go after everything I’m entitled to.”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

