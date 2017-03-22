Jenni “Jwoww” Farley with Meilani and Greyson in Anguilla. Credit: Keiroy Browne

—Jenni “JWoww” Farley celebrated her birthday with husband Roger Mathews and children Meilani and Greyson at CeBlue resort in Anguilla.

—Demi Lovato wore a Jill Jill Stuart dress at the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness celebration in NYC.

—Victoria Justice joined Ted Baker as they launched the "Keeping Up with the Bakers" 360 VR experience at The Chamberlain West Hollywood.

—Whitney Port celebrated the launch of her Whitney Port for Cheeky collection at Banter NYC.

—Mario Lopez picked up a selection of spring break essentials for him and his wife at the Tommy Bahama store in NYC.

—Halle Berry carried her ullu phone case in West Hollywood.

—Cara Santana watched a performance by Peruvian artist A.CHAL during South by Southwest at the Belvedere Vodka x Noisey: Behind the Scene series on The Contemporary Austin museum’s rooftop.

—Hailey Baldwin wore IPPOLITA hoops and Alison Lou cuffs while out and about in L.A.

—Dancing With The Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrated Swiffer’s 18th birthday in NYC.

—Chris Soules gave dating advice to attendees of the Exclusive Matching Bootcamp, hosted by Susan Trombetti, at the Chartwell Golf & Country Club in Severna Park, Maryland.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GUESS

—AnnaLynne McCord celebrated the GUESS 1981 Women’s Fragrance Launch at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

—Rosamund Pike celebrated the release of The Girlfriends Issue: Alternative Facts with Flaunt Magazine and Max Mara at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

—Jasmine Sanders wore Ash sneakers while performing at the MTV Woodies Live during SXSW in Austin.

—Vin Diesel drank Ron Barceló rum cocktails while he danced with friends at WALL Lounge in Miami.

—Drake celebrated his album release toasting with his whiskey, Virginia Black, at Scarfes Bar in London.

—Inbar Lavi wore a Milly look to the NBCUniversal Press Day in L.A.

—Terrence J chatted with guests at the Zacapa Edición Negra rum launch dinner at Club Macanudo in NYC.

—Alicia Keys rocked Dannijo necklaces atop a black leather ensemble during her Houston concert.

—Chicago Cut Steakhouse restaurant owner David Flom chatted with Francis Ford Coppola, who hosted a Francis Ford Coppola Winery luncheon at the swanky steakhouse, in Chicago's River North.

—Ed Sheeran drank shots of Bushmills Red Bush with his buds on The Divide tour across North America.

—Vanessa Hudgens wore a red two-piece pant suit and white strappy heels from luxury footwear brand Kendall Miles Designs in NYC.

