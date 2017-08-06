Awww! Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 5, and the Leftovers star shared a rare photo on Instagram of his wife giving him a sweet kiss.

The romantic shot shows the Girl on the Train actor in profile while Aniston gazes into the camera, giving her husband a peck on the cheek. Theroux, 45, captioned the shot with an arrow and heart emoji, alongside two fingers making the peace sign.

The famously private couple aren’t featured together in many photos on Theroux’s Instagram account and prefer to keep details of their relationship under wraps.

But earlier this year, Theroux opened up about their close bond, telling Rhapsody magazine, “Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small.”

“You have an ally,” he added. “It’s good to have someone have your back.”

When the pair wed in 2015, guests showed up for what they thought was a birthday party for Theroux in the backyard of the couple’s L.A. home and were stunned to realize they were actually invited to their nuptials.



The wedding was a star-studded event attended by Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Orlando Bloom and Sandra Bullock, as well as Aniston’s former Friends costarscostars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.



The two met on the set of Tropic Thunder and reconnected while costarring in Wanderlust. In August 2012, Theroux asked Aniston to marry him on his 41st birthday.

