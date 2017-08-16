Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert addressed President Donald Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence yet again on their shows on Tuesday, August 15. Their monologues came after Trump, 71, doubled down on his comments that “many sides” were to blame for the incident, including “alt-left” groups who were “very, very violent.”



Kimmel gave a fiery monologue on Tuesday and spoke to Trump voters while looking at the camera. “First of all — I want to say I get it. I actually do. You were unhappy with the way things were going,” he said. "You wanted someone to come in and shake things up.” He then rattled off a long list of the president’s decisions, including lying about the size of his inauguration crowd, refusing to shake Angela Merkel’s hand and starting a fight with London’s mayor hours after a terror attack.

"But you’ve been trying to ignore it – because you don’t want to admit that these smug, annoying liberals were right. It’s the last thing you want to do But the truth is, deep down inside you know you made a mistake,” he continued. "So you can do one of two things. You can dig in like Chris Christie at a Hometown Buffet, or you can treat this situation like you would if you put Star Wars wallpaper up in the kitchen: ‘Alright, I got caught up. I was excited and I made a mistake.’ And you can say, ‘Hey, you know what? He needs to go.’”

He even proposed making Trump the first king of America. “England has a Queen,” he said. “She lives in a palace — everyone makes a big deal when she shows up — she has no power at all.”

Colbert took down each part of the POTUS’ press conference. The show replayed Trump’s comments, saying, “I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either.” Colbert fired back, "The only thing I’m doubting right now is whether you’re still going to be president on Friday.”

He also took aim at Trump’s comments that “if the press were not fake, and if it were honest, the press would have said what I said was very nice.” Colbert replied, "And if you were a better president, you would have said something very nice."

