Justin Bieber broke down as he paid tribute at the One Love Manchester charity concert to the bombing victims on Sunday, June 4.

After singing acoustic versions of “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water” the Canadian singer told the crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, “I’m not going to let go of hope. I’m not going to let go of love. I’m not going to let go of God … Put your hand up if you’re not going to let go.”

His voice broke as he continued, “God is good in the midst of the darkness, God is good in the midst of the evil, God is in the midst no matter what’s happening in the world. God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you.”

Remembering the 22 people killed and dozens who were injured in a suicide bomber attack following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22, the 23-year-old fought back tears as he added, “I just to take this moment to honor those who were lost, the people that were taken — we love you so much.”

The benefit, which took place just one day after a terrorist attack in London killed seven people and injured 48, was organized by Grande, 23, to raise money for victims of the Manchester attack and their families.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer took the stage several times during the three-hour-long event alongside performers including her boyfriend, Mac Miller, Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Other singers at the event, which was broadcast worldwide, included Katy Perry, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams.

All proceeds from the concert are going to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund, and an online shop has also been set up with T-shirts, hats and more merchandise.

