A girl’s best friend. Kate Beckinsale posted an adorable video of her cat Robyn cuddling in her bed on Monday, July 17.

In the cozy clip, the fluffy kitty is tucked into a lush white comforter, sitting upright with her paws sticking out. As the Disappointments Room actress moves the camera closer to her furry companion, the cat tucks her paws underneath the bedding and begins to close her eyes.



“Having a little chat about boundaries,” the star, 43, captioned the playful Instagram post.

Having a little chat about boundaries A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Beckinsale’s cat is no stranger to the spotlight. She often makes appearances on her mother’s Instagram account.

Happy Birthday Robyn @pappyandharriets my lady my best girl #lavababy #iloveitwhentheycallmebigpata #getdownmissbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Lick my face repeatedly in the night : I press your nose with a bad manicure that's the deal around here #willow A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 5, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The Underworld actress recently wished wish her four-legged friend a happy birthday on social media.

In the clip, Beckinsale focuses the camera on Robyn’s face as the kitty tries to hide behind her paws. As the actress tries to pet the friendly feline, Robyn snuggles into a ball.

“Happy Birthday Robyn @pappyandharriets my lady my best girl #lavababy#iloveitwhentheycallmebigpata#getdownmissbrown❤️❤️❤️❤️” The Aviator alum captioned anInstagram post on Friday, July 14.

Willow failed the "cats being deathly afraid of cucumbers "game and managed to make us feel we had intruded on a personal moment A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 30, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Comments from admirers poured in: “I LOVE YOUR CAT!!!!! IT LOOKS FLUFFY AND WARM AND COZY!!!!!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

Another added: “Robyn is my spirit animal!”



Beckinsale’s love for her furry friends isn’t limited to social media posts. In a January 5 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Serendipity actress discussed one of her favorite hobbies — dressing up her cats in costumes. Beckinsale took Stephen Colbert through various pictures of her cats dressed up in outfits that included: a gingerbread cookie, an egg crate and a panda hat.

When the late-night host, 53, jokingly suggested that the actress’ cats might want to “murder” her, Beckinsale was quick to reply, telling Colbert that her cat is “quite stupid” and enjoys dressing up despite the “resting bitch face.”

