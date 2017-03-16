Kendall Jenner arrives for the NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized on Wednesday, March 15, TMZ reports.

The 21-year-old model reportedly left the residence around noon and returned at 8 p.m. She didn't notice anything suspicious until she realized around 1 a.m. that some jewelry was missing from her bedroom.

According to TMZ, there appeared to be no forced entry. Jenner reportedly called the police and the suspects are still at large.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bought the mansion from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in summer 2016 for $6.5 million. The 4,800-square-foot estate includes six bedrooms, four full baths, a pool, a mini screening room and floor-to-ceiling windows.

One of Jenner's neighbors is Jimmy Kimmel. The pair joked about Jenner moving in during Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2016.

"There was a whole thing with emails that went on," Kimmel, 49, told her at the time. "I mean, before you got there … The neighbors all seemed to blame me for this development."

