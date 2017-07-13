Joe Schildhorn/BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

— Keri Russell, Saks Fifth Avenue and VOGUE hosted a summer soirée at EMP Summer House in East Hampton.



— Miley Cyrus wore Pared sunglasses while out and about in Malibu.



— Lucy Hale rocked an Alison Lou necklace while at LAX.



— Kendall Jenner rocked a Solid & Striped bikini while hanging out in Mykonos.



— Larsa Pippen was spotted out to lunch with DERMAFLASH founder Dara Levy on the terrace of Fred’s at Barneys New York in Chicago.



— Bella Hadid cruised in Mykonos while wearing a baby blue FAE SWIM bikini.



— Kandi Burruss met fans while launching her RaisingAce kids line at Babypalooza at Blogger Bash at Chelsea piers in NYC.

Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

— Rob Manfred, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Colleen Manfred attended the New Era Cap All-Stars weekend kick-off event at 1 Hotel South Club in Miami.

— Jessica Alba wore GRANA joggers and carried a Henri Bendel bag while arriving at LAX.



— Whitney Port, pregnant with her first child, wore Seraphine jeans in a photo on Instagram.



— Jennifer Lawrence sipped on GG Manhattans with her dad, Gary Lawrence, at The Campbell, the recently renovated bar in Grand Central Terminal in NYC.



— Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble chatted with beauty and wellness visionary June Jacobs at Hôtel du Cap in the south of France.



Lauren Cowart

— Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman cozied up at the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party at Terminal 5 in NYC.



— GOOD+ founder Jessica Seinfeld celebrated the 3 millionth diaper donation from Seventh Generation in NYC.

— Wilmer Valderrama attended J Balvin’s cover celebration for Haute Living Miami with Buchanan’s Whisky at Matador Room at the Miami Beach Edition.



— Nina Agdal wore Fendi sunglasses while hanging out at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.



— Wendy Williams hosted a summer throw down event to benefit her charity, The Hunter Foundation, at Planet Hollywood in Times Square.

— Jamie Chung laughed with friends at the REVOLVE x 1Oak pop up in The Hamptons.

— Lauren Kauffman sipped on Goza tequila at the Bravo Clubhouse with Andy Cohen.



— Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke celebrated her 24th birthday at Palms Hotel in Las Vegas.

Enrique Morales

— Cameron Boyce treated his friends to a trip to The Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos to celebrate his birthday as well as their graduation.



— Abby Elliot attended The Cinema Society & Kargo premiere of season 3 of Bravo's Odd Mom Out at The Whitby Hotel.

— Alex Rodriguez and Giancarlo Stanton speaking to a crowd at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Kendall Club



— Eden Sassoon had her hair styled by celebrity stylist, Nick Stenson, using Matrix Biolage R.A.W. hair products.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!