All smiles! Khloe Kardashian has a wicked sense of humor and it looks like her adorable niece Dream has cottoned on to it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of the baby girl breaking into a huge smile, while being cradled in her aunt’s arms.



The Instagram shot, posted on Tuesday, January 24, was simple captioned: “Dream” followed with a face emoji where the eyes have been replaced with hearts, and shows Khloe, 32, looking adorably down at the grinning bundle of joy.



Dream 😍 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Standing behind Khloe is her sister, Kylie Jenner who can’t seem to take her eyes off Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter either.



Days before the cuddly snapshot Khloe shut down rumors she was pregnant by posting a photo of her drinking a huge glass of red wine, while on a date night with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.



Snapchat

Although she’s not expecting a baby with the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 25, she is hoping he’s the man for her.



The star, who finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last month said during an Extra interview on January 12. "I think that's why we all are in relationships — to find the one. I mean, I am in love with him. I think he's, like, the best. And yeah, I hope so. Only time will tell."



