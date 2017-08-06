Khloe Kardashian Kisses Tristan Thompson in Cute Summer Pic

Hot couple alert! Khloé Kardashian shared a cute photo on Instagram that showed her goofing off with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Sunday, August 6.

In the pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a red swimsuit and matching sunglasses as she leans in to kiss the basketball player (or perhaps nibble on him). The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, mugs for the camera, sticking his tongue out. “All my love,” Kardashian, 33, captioned the pic.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is clearly head over heels for her boyfriend of almost a year.

Kardashian said in an interview with ES Magazine in April that she’s “never been in this type of love” and would happily say yes, if and when he proposes.

The reality star, who had a troubled marriage with NBA star Lamar Odom, also admitted that she’s talked with Thompson about having kids together. “I would love to have a family,” she told ES. “He is a father [to 8-month-old son Prince with ex Jordy Craig], and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel it in my soul it will happen.”

Kardashian revealed on the season finale of KUWTK in June that Thompson wants enough kids to start his own NBA team.

“He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

But as scary as she thinks it is, Kardashian appears to be ready to make a future with the Canadian athlete.

“I’m really, really excited about my future with me and Tristan,” she said later in the episode. “We’re doing so well, and I’m looking forward to see where all that goes.”

