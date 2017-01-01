Let's toast to love in 2017. Khloé Kardashian posted a sweet Instagram pic of boyfriend Tristan Thompson planting a kiss on the side of her head on Sunday, January 1, and also shared her hopes for the new year. PHOTOS: Every Rapper and Athlete Khloe Kardashian Has Dated "Happy New Year!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned the loving photo that showed her wearing a sparkling, curve-hugging catsuit while wrapped in the arms of her NBA player beau. "May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May God's blessings continue to rain on us all!"



Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The Stronger Looks Better Naked author spent the holidays with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after attending her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.



On New Year's Eve she posted a sexy Snapchat video that showed her making out with the 25-year-old during a party at E11EVEN Miami, where Nicki Minaj performed. (Desiigner, Lala Anthony, Fat Joe and Teyana Taylor were also in attendance.)

Kardashian is likely to be happy to put 2016 behind her after a difficult 12 months that saw her divorce from husband Lamar Odom finalized in mid-December, and her formerly superclose relationship with brother Rob Kardashian tested by his relationship with Blac Chyna (they have since made up).



Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The reality star acknowledged the major life changes in a post on her website earlier this week.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:18am PST

"The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved," she wrote. "Not everything is a f--king race — it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution."



"It took me a long time to get here," Kardashian added. "I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



