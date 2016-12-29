A time to take stock. Khloé Kardashian reflected on 2016 in a new post on her website and acknowledged the major changes she's gone through over the past 12 months.

In a post entitled "New Year, New Me," the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote, "The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved. Not everything is a f--king race — it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution."



"It took me a long time to get here," she continued. "I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations."

The past year has seen a lot of major life changes for Kardashian, 32, including a rift and eventual reconciliation with her brother, Rob, who moved out of his sister's home after she caught him sneaking around with Blac Chyna behind the family's back.



This year also saw the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's divorce from Lamar Odom finalized after she initially withdrew the legal papers following his October 2015 overdose.



Kardashian has already moved on from her broken marriage; after her split with Houston Rockets player James Harden in February, she was linked to Trey Songz and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. before settling into a relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson.



In her blog post, Kardashian talked about the new year being a time when people make body goals, to slim down or get into shape, but for her, the new year means more than that.



"I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren't too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up," she wrote. "It's good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself."

