This Valentine’s Day, Khloé Kardashian will win over boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s stomach.

The Revenge Body star, 32, has yummy plans brewing for after the Cleveland Cavaliers center’s game vs. the Minnesota Wolverines Tuesday, February 14. “I’ll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes,” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres Monday, February 13. “Maybe look a little sexy.”

After all, she often scores in the kitchen. “I love to cook,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed. “I cook not-healthy meals. I like big, hearty, fun meals. But I love to cook. Every Sunday, I try to do something that I’ve never done before. I’ve made homemade jam. I like to make things that I’ve never tried to see if I can do it.”



Perhaps she’ll soon be whipping together meals in a kitchen shared with the 25-year-old basketball pro. As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair of nearly six months already have their eyes on the altar.

“They’ve talked about getting married,” a Kardashian source reveals.

And though she shot down engagement rumors after flashing a diamond on her left finger on Snapchat in December — the same month she finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom — the E! star wouldn’t say no to a forever with Thompson.

“Tristan is unbelievably good to her,” says a pal, adding that the duo have the type of connection “Khloé didn’t think she was ever going to have again after Lamar.”

She certainly hasn’t shied away from vocalizing her gratitude for him, even admitting to Extra that she hopes Thompson is her future. “I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find The One,” Kardashian, who has also previously dated James Harden and French Montana, said. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”



