The icing on the cake! Khloe is a Kardashian once more.

More than three months after finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom, the Revenge Body star has officially changed her name back, and what better way to celebrate than with an enormous cake.

The 34-year-old was presented with an edible replica of her new Californian driver’s license, complete with candles and a few quirks.

Her sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the momentous occasion on Snapchat.



“Look what Khloe’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport,” she can be heard saying on the video posted on Thursday, February 9. “Without her old last name. It’s her new last name, and look at the weight you guys.”



Her real weight had been replaced with “skinny bitch” and her address read, “Freedom Lane.”



She was forced to clarify to fans, that it was a fabricated address, after many of them feared she’d given away where her sister really lives.



Kim also videoed Khloe struggling to blow out the candles and joked: “See, some things are so hard to change.”



With Khloe quickly adding: “I’m not as good at blowing as I thought.”

Khloe split from Lamar in 2013 and their divorce was only finalized in October 2016.



