Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles With Younes Bendjima in France

Taking their romance on the road! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted snuggling up with Younes Bendjima at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Sunday, May 21.

The model, 23, had his arms wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, as they admired the view and checked their phones on a terrace of the exclusive hotel.

KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

The mother of three is in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and Kardashian posted photos on Instagram later on Sunday that showed her wearing a sparkling minidress as she attended an event on a luxury yacht with her pals Simon Huck and model Allie Rizzo.

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Barbie and Skipper A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Us Weekly first confirmed Kardashian and former boxer Bendjima were hooking up back in December, and in March a source said they were still having fun, but weren’t officially putting a definition on their relationship.

“Kourtney and Younes are not serious,” a source told Us at the time. “They are hooking up.”

They were most recently spotted out together in West Hollywood earlier this month. Kardashian was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Quincy Combs.

The reality TV star and baby daddy Scott Disick split in July 2015 after he was spotted getting too close to ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli while on vacation in the south of France.

As Us previously reported, Disick, 33, was very upset when pics surfaced of Kardashian and her new fling. “Scott is jealous of Kourtney's relationship,” a source told Us on Wednesday, May 17.

But he’s tried to move on as well, and was spotted grabbing dinner in L.A. with rumored girlfriend Ella Ross on May 5.



