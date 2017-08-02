Harper's Bazaar U.K.

Kristen Stewart loves a good metaphor. While discussing her sexuality in a new interview, the actress, who branded herself "like, so gay" on Saturday Night Live in February, turned to food to explain that she's open to dating men again.

"Yeah, totally. Definitely," Stewart, 27, said of the notion in her cover story for Harper Bazaar U.K.'s September 2017 issue. "Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The Café Society actress famously dated her Speak costar Michael Angarano before coupling up with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson. In more recent years, she has been linked to several women, including Alicia Cargile, Stephanie "Soko" Sokolinski, St. Vincent and current girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated," Stewart told the British magazine. "Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."

Harper's Bazaar U.K.

The Twilight star also confirmed longstanding rumors that she suffers from "resting bitch face," but pointed out the stigma behind the term. "Men cannot say bitch anymore, I'm sorry. Say something different," she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "Say, 'You're rude,' say, 'You're a dick,' whatever. Just to say, 'Oh, that bitch.' You can't say that because there's nothing I could say to you, there's no retort that would be equal to that, therefore it's demeaning and literally on par with … something homophobic or something racist."

