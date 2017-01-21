Awk-ward. Kristen Stewart opened up about the time when President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with her during a new interview at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and suffice it to say, she was not amused.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f--king crazy,” Stewart, 26, told Variety during a studio session interview. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”



The incident the Twilight alum was referring to was a 2012 tweet that the then-Apprentice host shared with fans amid her headline-making affair with then-married director Rupert Sanders. She was dating her costar, Robert Pattinson, at the time.



John Parra/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter / MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” the real estate mogul wrote at the time. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress added that she was startled that someone like Trump cared so much about her personal life. “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star,” she said. “I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’”



Stewart jokingly added of her comments, “He’s probably, like going to tweet about this.” (The actress doesn't have a Twitter account.)

Though she is currently in Park City, Utah, for the film festival, Stewart said she does have a message to share with young girls who might look up to her: “Ladies, stand up for yourself!”



