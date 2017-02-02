2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

But really, though, does it get any better?! Leonardo DiCaprio met “Salt Bae” and the internet can’t handle it. The Revenant actor, 42, dined at the internet sensation’s restaurant in Dubai on Thursday, February 2, and got the chef’s signature treatment.

And in case you’re not up-to-date on your memes, have no fear: Salt Bae’s real name is Nusret Gokce. Gokce is a Turkish chef who owns a chain of six steak houses in Turkey called Nusr-Et. Last month, the chef, who also happens to be attractive, went viral — thanks to a swoon-inducing Instagram video in which he sprinkles salt on a piece of meat with a dramatic, elegant flourish. His salt sprinkle quickly turned into a meme and the rest is history.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

In the Instagram photo posted by Salt Bae, DiCaprio is watching in awe as Salt Bae is mid-sprinkle. And because it’s 2017, Salt Bae and the Oscar winner have since generated a whole new meme.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“‘Grandpa what was 2017 like?’ *lighting cigar* 'Pull up a chair kid,’” one person on Twitter jokingly shared along the photo, while another added, “Leonardo DiCaprio to play 'salt bae' and win his second oscar.”

#WhataTimetoBeAlive

Worlds colliding this is incredible pic.twitter.com/m7pdMlvrCI — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) February 2, 2017

“Grandpa what was 2017 like?”



*lighting cigar*

“Pull up a chair kid" pic.twitter.com/OeU2fIZYqT — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) February 2, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio to play 'salt bae' and win his second oscar pic.twitter.com/XkApNu8Hhp — ️أحمد⚡ (@psychedelicnoel) February 2, 2017

Leo with saltbae and that toothpick hanging out his mouth is like.... 😍 hubba hubba pic.twitter.com/EEFmPtMGcD — Ms. Nice Ry (@ThisChickRyan) February 2, 2017

SALT BAE and Leonardo DiCaprio are hanging out...WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!! #saltbae #Leo — Jackson Harris (@Jackson_Harris) February 2, 2017

HEY LEO I'LL SALT YOUR MEAT ANYTIME, CALL ME.https://t.co/c5BOmwoqdy — britt (@binney21) February 2, 2017

When your sibling is already getting shouted at and you remind your mum of other bad things they have done pic.twitter.com/X8Z4zXeRyX — Talha (@90sTalha) January 8, 2017



