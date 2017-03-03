Luke Perry broke the hearts of girls everywhere during his 10-year run as heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, but he tells Us Weekly that his own kids haven’t actually watched the show.

For more from Perry about Beverly Hills, 90210, his new show Riverdale and more, watch the video above!

“That’s the way it should be, though, I don’t want them to dwell on it,” the Riverdale star told Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi of his role as the brooding ’90s bad boy of West Beverly Hills High School.

The father of two teenagers — Jack, 19, and Sophie, 16 (with ex-wife Rachel Sharp) — told Us during a Facebook Live chat Thursday, March 2, that he would not want his daughter dating Dylan McKay. “I know that brother, I know what he’s up to.”

But the 50-year-old actor has a little bit of a soft spot for his former role. “He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”



Aaron Spelling Prod./Courtesy: Everett Collection

Dylan’s preferred mode of transportation — fast motorcycles — also gets a thumbs down from dad. "We’ve got some dirt bikes, but I don’t think it is a good idea for anybody to ride on the road,” especially on L.A. freeways where “you see people flying in and out of traffic on those motorcycles — they are just begging for it. Don’t do it,” he told Us. (Spoken like a true father!)

SGranitz/WireImage

Since 90210’s finale in 2000, Perry has remained close with costars Jason Priestley and Jennie Garth. He said he hasn’t spoken to former onscreen love Shannen Doherty about her breast cancer battle but had some sweet words for her.

“She's brave, she's a fighter. She's in my heart," Perry told Us. Watch the video above for more of his sweet message to her!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!