Madonna, 58, spoke out against President Donald Trump’s administration during the demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, one day after the ex Celebrity Apprentice host was sworn in as the 45th POTUS. The “Living for Love” singer denounced Trump in an expletive-filled rant and even said that she has “thought about blowing up the White House.” After facing backlash, the pop diva took to Instagram to clarify her remarks.





“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with 'I want to start a revolution of love.' ♥️ ... I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt,” she wrote. “However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Cyrus, 24, attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles in support of her Happy Hippie Foundation (which benefits homeless youth, LGBT youth and other vulnerable populations) and documented her experience via social media. “To know that I’m not alone in this dream that we are going to see become a reality brings me such hope, and hope is a crucial component in creating the world that we want to live in,” she said in a speech, which she shared with her millions of followers via Instagram. “We have to never stop believing. We have to never give up. We are living proof that we are stronger together.”

From Chrissy Teigen to Katy Perry, take a look at all the other famous faces who came out to partake in the Women’s Marches all over America below:



Washington, D.C.:

Los Angeles:

Park City, Utah:

New York City:

