So much star power! Madonna, Miley Cyrus and more celebrities attended Women’s Marches across the United States this past weekend, marching for women’s rights.
Madonna, 58, spoke out against President Donald Trump’s administration during the demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, one day after the ex Celebrity Apprentice host was sworn in as the 45th POTUS. The “Living for Love” singer denounced Trump in an expletive-filled rant and even said that she has “thought about blowing up the White House.” After facing backlash, the pop diva took to Instagram to clarify her remarks.
“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with 'I want to start a revolution of love.' ♥️ ... I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt,” she wrote. “However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”
Cyrus, 24, attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles in support of her Happy Hippie Foundation (which benefits homeless youth, LGBT youth and other vulnerable populations) and documented her experience via social media. “To know that I’m not alone in this dream that we are going to see become a reality brings me such hope, and hope is a crucial component in creating the world that we want to live in,” she said in a speech, which she shared with her millions of followers via Instagram. “We have to never stop believing. We have to never give up. We are living proof that we are stronger together.”
From Chrissy Teigen to Katy Perry, take a look at all the other famous faces who came out to partake in the Women’s Marches all over America below:
Washington, D.C.:
Me and my bro #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/4y1uJ9p1YR— Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) January 21, 2017
today filled my heart with so much hope !! got to meet many beautiful, passionate people and march alongside my loved ones. the sun came out for us. we are so much stronger and louder than hatred, ignorance, sexism, racism, agism, homophobia, transphobia, body shaming, slut shaming, prejudice, discrimination of all kinds, patriarchal conditioning and the backwards expectations of what a woman should be! I'm so proud of / inspired by everyone who marched today and thankful that there are so many people on this planet currently celebrating how brilliant and magical women truly are! let's keep our voices loud, passionate & peaceful! let's continue being strong for each other and to build each other up! let us stay connected to our divinity. 🌸♡🌌
Last, but not least, I leave you with a photo of myself. This was single handedly the most incredible day of my life. For so long I felt so alone and hopeless in my belief in humanity and love and this day proved to me just how wrong I was in thinking I was alone. I witnessed so many powerful women, men, and queer folk alike of all different genders, races, religions, classes, sexualities, you name it..come together for one common goal, equality and justice and peace. It left a fire in my soul that can never be extinguished and a reminder in my heart that my voice can NEVER be silenced. We ARE the people, THIS IS what Democracy looks like. And I will NEVER be silenced by fear or hatred or bigotry or any other infringement on our rights as human beings because we have one sole purpose in this world and that is to LOVE one another and LOVE ourselves and realize humanity's potential. FUCK THE SYSTEM AND THE PATRIARCHY. This pussy will never be grabbed or silenced. I MARCH and fight with my brothers and sisters and I will always be proud of my voice. I hope you are too❤️
Los Angeles:
I support the women's walk for my daughter, my wife,and all the women who walk to support their rights. As John F. Kennedy once said,"If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity." I support all women's rights and you can join me in the fight by raising awareness... #whyimarch #womensmarch #socialjustice #plannedparenthood
Park City, Utah:
Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom pic.twitter.com/GlOBdIiTIN— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 21, 2017
New York City:
I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across. My march wasn't driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact-- we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch
