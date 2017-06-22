She approves! Malika Haqq gushed about her BFF Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson while chatting with Us Weekly at the Famously Single Soiree in L.A. on Wednesday, June 21.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

In an exclusive interview, the 34-year-old says she sees a lot of potential for their romance. "Tristan and Khloe have a really amazing relationship, and I think the sky is the limit for them,” she tells Us.

Evans Vestal Ward/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Famously Single star says that although Kardashian, 32, had to make sacrifices to spend more time in Cleveland with the NBA star, she’s really happy. "They're two adults that are venturing into a relationship that works and it's comfortable, it's easy,” she says. “Not always at times, you know: She’s sacrificed, she moved ... she's away from her family, she's away from her friends, but she's happy and that's what matters to everybody, and we know that she's in good hands.”



The gal pals still rely on each other for dating advice, though. "We never go without each other's advice! It's the way we choose to do life,” Haqq tells Us. "You know, we're not just best friends, we're sisters, so to not give my advice in her life or for her to not give hers in mine would … just be dishonest.”

Haqq says she reminds Kardashian to be true to herself and not get too caught up in a new relationship. "The best advice I think I've ever given her is to still remember her,” she continues. "We have a tendency to give up a lot of who we are for someone else. It's a part of our sacrifice. We're lovers like that, and I don't really think it's a curse. It's a gift, but you do have to have someone check in with you to make sure you're checking on yourself.”

Although she’s single at the moment, Haqq isn’t interested in being set up on dates by her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, or Kardashian. "It’s not that I don't trust them to do such a thing, I just personally think that the most organic thing that I do in dating is follow my heart, and if someone came up and I just so agreed, then whatever,” she says. "I haven't done that great by myself, so I wouldn't block it, but I don't really think I want my sister and Khloe to set me up with anyone."

The actress had a fling with her Famously Single costar Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, but it quickly fizzled after the show ended. "We were completely different from the very beginning,” she says of why their relationship ended. " I think opposites attracted. We are both two people that need a security blanket, and love is our favorite one. I learned that we had that in common immediately.”



Famously Single season 2 premieres on E! Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

