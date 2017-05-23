At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive near the exit of Manchester Arena as fans were exiting an Ariana Grande concert in England on Monday, May 22. Here’s everything we know so far about the bombing:

The Attack

Around 10:33 p.m. local time, concertgoers heard a loud bang and thousands of people tried to flee the 21,000-seat arena. U.S. officials told NBC News that forensic evidence shows that it was likely a backpack bomb. The BBC reports that at least 12 of the injured are under the age of 16, and several people are suffering from life-threatening injuries. It is the deadliest terror attack in the U.K. since the July, 7, 2005, London subway bombings.

A concertgoer told Us Weekly that the explosion happened at the very end of the show. “Everyone immediately started running out and screaming. It’s absolute chaos,” the eyewitness said. “There’s a helicopter circling the area and armed police officers everywhere.”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grande Confirmed to be Safe

Shortly after the incident, Grande’s rep confirmed that the singer is “OK.” The 23-year-old singer tweeted a few hours later that she felt “broken,” adding, “from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

Suspect Identified

The following morning, Manchester police identified the bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. According to the Telegraph, he was born in Manchester, and his parents were Libyan refugees. A 23-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was also arrested in connection with the incident. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but officials have yet to verify the claims.

Peter Byrne/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Victims Identified

Thus far, only three victims have been identified: Georgina Bethany Callander, 18, Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8, and John Atkinson, 26. As of Tuesday, many families are still searching for missing loved ones and have taken to social media to spread the word.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

World Leaders React

In the aftermath, dozens of world leaders have spoken out about the attack. Prince William issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of himself, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry, saying that they were “shocked and saddened” by the incident and thanked the people of Manchester “for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world.” Queen Elizabeth II called the bombing an “act of barbarity” and expressed her “deepest sympathies to all those who have been affected by this dreadful event.”



President Donald Trump also condemned the suicide bomb attack while speaking in Bethlehem, Israel. “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed, and to the families — so many families — of the victims,” he said on Tuesday. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term.”



Grande Heartbroken

After the horrible tragedy, Grande is still figuring out how to continue. As of Tuesday afternoon, she and her team had not yet made a final decision on whether her Dangerous Woman world tour will resume. “Right now, the tour and whether to postpone isn’t even on their mind. The only thing Ariana and her team are focused on now is the victims,” a source told Us on Tuesday afternoon. “A decision has not been made about Thursday’s show [at London’s O2 Arena] either."

Although the “Into You” singer” was physically unharmed, she’s “inconsolable,” another source told Us. "She's absolutely heartbroken,” the insider said. "She can't believe this happened. She spent the night crying with her backup dancers and saying how much she adores her fans.”

Check back for updates as more details emerge.

