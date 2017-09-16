JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Mandy Moore made her first red carpet appearance since news of her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith broke — and her new engagement ring is stunning!



The This Is Us actress, 33, glowed in a sparkly black dress paired with a black cropped turtleneck sweater at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Friday, September 15. While she accessorized the outfit with drop earrings and a red clutch, it was her engagement ring that stole the show. The ring is a round solitaire diamond surrounded by pave diamonds.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

As previously reported, Moore’s engagement to the Dawes frontman was confirmed by her This Is Us costars at the show's Music From the Series soundtrack release party in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 13.



Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the tearjerker show, told Us Weekly, “It’s pretty great. Her now-fiancé, Taylor, is quickly becoming one of my favorite people.”, Taylor, is quickly becoming one of my favorite people.”

Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on the hit series, also told Us, "My TV wife is engaged!”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

“I’m really excited for her. I’m happy. I think Taylor’s a great guy. A very talented musician. But what’s more important, he’s a great guy. He’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s loyal. He’s just a really good guy,” Huertas, 40, added. “We have to find the right match, and I think Mandy and Taylor found the right match.”

The lovebirds got engaged on Monday, September 11, at their home, according to reports. The next day the “Candy” singer was spotted wearing her new ring in Brentwood, California, at Caffe Luxe.

The pair also recently moved in together and have been busy renovating their home.

Us exclusively revealed that Moore and Goldsmith, 32, were dating back in July 2015, months after the A Walk To Remember actress finalized her divorce from singer Ryan Adams.



