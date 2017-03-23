New season, new love. Marc Anthony made his red carpet debut with his new 21-year-old girlfriend, model Mariana Downing, in NYC on Tuesday, March 21.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating for a few months since Anthony’s split from ex-wife Shannon de Lima in late 2016, looked happy to be making their public debut at his Maestro Cares Foundation’s Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant.



Downing, who is signed with the modeling agency Wilhelmina, donned a floor-length white dress with metallic and gold embellishments and side cutouts. She accessorized her sleek and sophisticated look with a pair of oversize black-and-gold earrings. Anthony, 48, rocked a sleek navy blue suit jacket and slacks.

The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer kept his trademark sunglasses on while walking the red carpet. “They’re pretty in love. They’re inseparable,” a source told the New York Post’s Page Six. “They’re always together.”

Prior to his two-year marriage to de Lima, 29, who is also a model, Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez, 47, for seven years. (The couple split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014. They share twins Max and Emme, 9.)

“We are like best friends,” Lopez told Live With Kelly host Kelly Ripa on Monday, March 20. “We are making an album now. Actually, he’s helping me make my Spanish album. At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again?’ But it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship, and it’s made things even better.”



The Shades of Blue actress made headlines earlier this month after news broke that she and Yankees star Alex Rodriguez are dating. Lopez spent time in Miami with the baseball icon last week and even posed for photos with his sisters.

