Step aside, Kylie Jenner. Marion Cotillard has sparked lip injection rumors after she shared a bevy of selfies on Instagram on Monday, March 6 — but no, the actress didn’t get lip injections.

In the first selfie, Cotillard, who is currently pregnant with her second child, looks seductively into the camera while clad in a black robe. In the caption, she gives her new film with boyfriend Guillaume Canet, Rock’N Roll, a shout-out, writing: “...Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel.” She also pokes fun at the over-the-top pics with a series of crying-laughing emojis. (The couple play themselves in the movie, which was released in France last month.)

“NOOO NO NO NO she got her lips done?????? Is she trying to look like Angelina or some shit? Why god 😭,” one follower on Instagram commented, while another added: “o.m.g. They look SO bad. NOOOOOO she was the most gorgeous natural beauty WHYYYYYY I hate Kylie Jenner for sparking this trend.”

In the other selfies, the Allied star, 41, makes a similar duck face and captioned the selfies: “To be … or not to be.”

According to her rep, however, the actress didn’t get any cosmetic enhancements and the photos were taken on set from when Cotillard was in character for Rock'N Roll, complete with a dark wig.

Cotillard announced she was expecting her second child with Canet in September 2016 to clear up speculation about an on-set romance with her Allied costar Brad Pitt. She was last photographed out at the Rock’N Roll premiere in Paris on February 13, where she displayed her regular-size pout.

