Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

So, this happened. Nina Dobrev posed with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, for a friendly photo, which she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, February 7.

The snapshot was likely taken in Atlanta, where The Vampire Diaries films. Dobrev, 28, has been sharing pics while on location since it was revealed last month that she would be returning to play Elena Gilbert for the series finale.

"Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love]," the Degrassi alum wrote.



Dobrev left the CW show after season 6 in 2015. She and Somerhalder, 38, met on the drama and dated for more than three years. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in May 2013 that they had split. More than a year later, Us broke the news that he had moved on with mutual friend Reed, 28.

Reed also posted a pic of the trio — and addressed rumors that she and Dobrev are feuding. "For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," she wrote. "I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicier stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose. Their passion and endless devotion for a TV show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques, & even worse, their minds are being shaped & molded as their view of themselves, other girls, & what those dynamics should look like are being formed. So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. … Let's turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully."

Somerhalder and the Twilight alum got engaged after six months of dating in January 2015. They tied the knot at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California, that April.

Back in October, Somerhalder gushed over his bride during an interview with Modern Luxury magazine. "The second we were around each other, and not [dating] other people, we just knew. Oh, I will one day have amazing children with my beautiful wife. Absolutely, definitely," he said at the time. "I live with someone who strives to find happiness and peace in the smallest things – whether it’s sitting for five minutes under a tree or getting out into the country and spending time on our horses or even just going for a walk around the lake or riding a boat."

Somerhalder added that he felt "so blessed" that he found her. "[She's] the most caring, compassionate person I’ve ever known," he said. "That’s why I wake up happy."

Dobrev and the Lost alum have remained cordial since their breakup. In April 2015, she posted photos of Somerhalder after filming their last TVD scene together in season 6.



