Hollywood’s biggest night has finally arrived! The Oscars will wrap up the 2017 awards season on Sunday, February 26, and Us Weekly has all the inside scoop on how to watch it and what to expect.

The show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET, with red carpet coverage kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. Fans without a TV can also stream the full show online at abc.com or on the ABC app.

The Host

This will be Kimmel’s first time hosting the Oscars, though he has hosted the Emmy Awards in both 2012 and 2016, and helmed the 2008 ESPYs. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star has also tackled the hosting gig for the American Music Awards on ABC five times.

“Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted shortly after the news was announced in December. “And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible& sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear.”

Jeff Lipsky/ABC/Getty Images

The Nominees

The most-nominated film of the year, La La Land, is up for 14 Oscars, including Best Picture and nods for both of its lead actors, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The nostalgic Hollywood love story ties with the all-time record holders All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations.

Moonlight is another tough contender, nominated in eight categories, and is viewed by many as the biggest threat to La La Land’s Best Picture win, especially given its many wins during this awards season.

In the Best Actor category, film buffs are divided in a close competition between such heavyweights as Denzel Washington (Fences), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Gosling (La La Land).

Stone’s competition in the Best Actress category is just as fierce: Natalie Portman (Jackie), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Ruth Negga (Loving).

The Presenters

Some of the industry’s biggest names will be taking the stage as presenters at this year’s Oscars, including Amy Adams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Janelle Monae and Charlize Theron. Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Riz Ahmed, John Cho, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson and Kate McKinnon are a few others.



The Performers

Though the Oscars aren’t as performance-heavy as, say, the Grammys, plenty of music’s brightest will be on hand to make the night a musically memorable one. Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda are just a few of the familiar faces that will make sure the Oscars hit all the high notes.

Us Weekly will be covering the Oscars from start to finish, from the red carpet to the award show to all the afterparties, so be sure to check back for all the inside scoop!

