What bump? Khloé Kardashian looked trim as ever in her latest Instagram photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which she captioned "My Love."

The expectant mother is seen kissing her beau in front of a gorgeous tropical background — but it’s her tiny tummy, or lack thereof, that’s catching the most attention. In the sweet photo, her stomach appears perfectly flat — which may mean it's an old photo.

Us Weekly broke the news on September 26 that the Good American designer, 33, and her NBA star boyfriend, 26, are expecting their first child.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star covered up any signs of a baby bump in high-waisted jeans on October 14 while filming scenes for the E! reality show with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in San Francisco.baby bump in high-waisted jeans on October 14 while filming scenes for the E! reality show with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in San Francisco.



Her baby news came just days after Us Weekly revealed that her sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant as well with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. They are both due in early 2018, right around the time that sister Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

As previously reported,"Sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloé" has also helped Jenner feel "super prepared,” a source told Us on October 6.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Cleveland Cavaliers player began dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date. Since then, she’s spent her time flying between Ohio and her home in L.A. In August, she told You Magazine: “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

