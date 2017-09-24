Prince Harry Visits Meghan Markle on the Set of ‘Suits’ in Toronto

Prince Harry visited his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, on the set of her TV series, Suits, in Toronto, Canada, earlier this week.

Hello! magazine reports that the royal, who’s in town for the Invictus Games, tried to maintain a low profile during his trip to the set of the USA Network drama.



“He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told Hello!. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”

Tha magazine reports that Markle, 36, who plays Rachel Zane on the show, showed her boyfriend of more than a year around the set.

On Saturday, September 23, it was Markle’s turn to be supportive — she was in the audience for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, which Harry created for wounded servicemen and women after serving as an officer in Afghanistan in 2008.

Markle wore a purple leather jacket and matching dress as she sat a few rows away from Harry with her friend Markus Anderson, who introduced the pair to each other last year.

The prince, 33, was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, but Markle showed her support for Harry when he took the stage to give an emotional speech. The actress could be seen looking at a large screen and applauding.

The Invictus Games marked the first time that the couple, whose relationship was made public last October, have attended a public event together.

Harry will be in Toronto until the competition ends on Saturday, September 30, but it likely won’t be his last trip to Toronto, where Suits is filmed. He previously made a top-secret visit to Markle’s home in November 2016.

