Pure 2008 gold. Ahead of Lady Gaga’s big Super Bowl LI performance on Sunday, February 5, MTV has reminded Us of the time the Grammy winner appeared on The Hills — and it’s just as good as you remember.

The Joanne singer, 30, appeared on the show during season 4 in 2008 and is referred to as “some girl named Lady Gaga” by Lauren Conrad’s frightening — and likely staged — boss Kelly Cutrone.

In the now epic scene, Gaga — then just beginning her ascent to superstardom — was headlining at a Dylan George/Interscope Records event at since-closed Area nightclub in West Hollywood. The Mother Monster’s latex catsuit’s zipper breaks and People's Revolution employees Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port come to the rescue to zip her back up.

Relive the moment above — which also (naturally) includes Conrad seemingly upset over either her faux boyfriend Brody Jenner or her former bestie Heidi Montag — ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!