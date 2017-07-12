Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is getting realer than ever before on social media about her recent plastic surgery.



After confessing to a mini face-lift during her Monday, July 10, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo reality star, 49, shared graphic personal post-op photos on her Instagram, showing off bruising, stitches and bandages.



“These pics were taking all within the first week. Yes I was scared s—tless!” Judge wrote on a Tuesday, July 11 post, adding she went to Dr. Milind Ambe, who has previously appeared on RHOC. “I wanted a very natural look and it's exactly what he's known for. There was little pain and bruising involved (everyone is different) the hardest part for me was staying still for 2 weeks.”

“On day 12 I got the stomach flu which sucked!” the gym owner continued. “Today it's been 17 days and I feel great, my neck is still stiff and my ears and jawline are slightly swollen and numb. That will all change in a few weeks. Incision are behind my ear and hairline, under my chin.”

“I'm open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that's what you want...... It's jut not for me! I like to keep it real! #lowerfacelift #eyetuck. #callitacomeback,” she concluded.

The 10-year RHOC alum has been open about plastic surgery in the past, admitting to Extra in 2015 that she’s had her nose done and five boob jobs before.

