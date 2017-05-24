French kissing in France! Scott Disick and Bella Thorne didn’t hide their affection while hanging out at a villa in Cannes.



The reality star, 33, and the actress, 19, were spotted canoodling by the pool on Wednesday, May 24. The unlikely couple were seen wrapping their arms around each other as Thorne sat on Disick’s lap.

After the swim, Thorne stripped down to a leopard-print bikini top and plaid pink bikini bottoms. The new couple were seen getting handsy and making out on the pool chairs.

The duo first sparked romance rumors after they were seen on a dinner date at L.A.’s Catch on Monday, May 15. Exactly a week later, Disick and Thorne were photographed catching a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport, and then were spotted arriving at the Nice Airport on Tuesday, May 23.

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three young children — is also vacationing in Cannes with her new man, Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, and the model, 23, were spotted snuggling at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Sunday, May 21. The pair also showed off their killer beach bodies while sunbathing on a yacht on Tuesday.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Disick is struggling with Kardashian's new romance. “Scott is jealous of Kourtney’s relationship,” a Kardashian source told Us. “Scott is going out all the time now and not concealing it. He’s going to clubs and house parties, spending time with people he knows aren’t a great influence. … Scott is being more open about his partying because he’s realizing that getting back with Kourtney isn’t going to happen.”

