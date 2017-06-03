He's back! Scott Disick returned home to Los Angeles on Friday, June 2, after cozying up to numerous women during his headline-making trip to Cannes, France.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, was photographed arriving solo at Los Angeles International Airport in a gray hoodie, navy sweatpants, white sneakers and dark aviator sunglasses. As seen in a video posted by TMZ, paparazzi at LAX bombarded Disick with questions about the multiple women he hung out with in Cannes, but he stayed silent before climbing into an awaiting car.

INSTARimages.com

As Us Weekly previously reported, Disick was seen cozying up to at least eight younger women during his weeklong birthday getaway, including Bella Thorne, Sofia RichieRichie and Chloe Bartoli. His ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, was also in Cannes last week with her rumored beau, Younes Bendjima, and her sister Kendall Jenner.



"Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott's friends and the whole Kardashian family. They are really worried for him," a source exclusively told Us. "They aren't angry — just concerned — because he's clearly going through something."



A second source added, "The partying and photos emerging are symptomatic of situations they've had in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place, mentally."



