In a new interview, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici opened up about how they're different from other Bachelor couples and how that keeps their marriage strong.

"Part of our success comes from the fact that we're not the typical Bachelor couple," Lowe, 33, told Entertainment Tonight. "We don't do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up — that's just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing, so we don't really feel that pressure and that's the way we like it."

Giudici, 30, added, "We get along so well with the other couples that are successful — so Bachelorette couples that have made it. We all have something in common, which is that we just want to be normal [and] make our relationship work."

The couple, who share 9-month-old son Samuel, got engaged on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor before exchanging vows in a televised January 2014 ceremony in Santa Barbara. Lowe is the only Bachelor to wed the winner of his season, although several Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stars have tied the knot, including Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert; Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried; and Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum. Bachelor Jason Mesnick and his runner-up, Molly Malaney, also married after he infamously dumped winner Melissa Rycroft on the After the Final Rose special.

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

Lowe and Giudici are still going strong, but they admit they hit a rough patch in the beginning of their relationship when she moved to Los Angeles to live with her future husband. "The first year of marriage was the hardest, but once you go through those hardships, you grow, understand each other better and understand what you need better," Giudici told ET.

Since then, the pair have figured out how to keep their romance alive. "We really had to understand our boundaries, what makes each other tick, what things we need to let go and what things are important to each other," the graphic designer said.

Having a baby made the reality stars, who recently moved to Dallas, even closer. "I think we hit a sweet spot," Lowe said. "Samuel's now at the age where we have a good grasp or a good feel of division of labor. ... In the first few months, it's a lot of trial-and-error ... but we're in a good spot right now."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!