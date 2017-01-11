New couple alert! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed making out on Tuesday, January 10, while leaving Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

In photos obtained by Us Weekly, Gomez, 24, looks smitten as she wraps her arms around The Weeknd (nee Abel Tesfaye), 26, even leaning over to give the “Starboy” singer the occasional peck on the cheek. At one point in the night, the duo even giddily locked lips.



AKM-GSI

The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer dressed casually for the dinner out in an oversized black trench coat, loose blue jeans and black booties. The Weeknd similarly kept things laid back with a jean jacket, black pants, sneakers and a beige baseball cap.

According to an eyewitness, the couple arrived at the celeb-beloved restaurant around 9 p.m. and chatted animatedly in a private back room for nearly three hours, essentially closing down the place.



AKM-GSI

“They came out and they were so happy,” the source tells Us. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.” The twosome headed to Gomez’s house afterward.

AKM-GSI

The pair have known each other for a while, and have been working on new music together, according to a source, who adds that Gomez “really likes him and they are just getting to know each other better.”

AKM-GSI

Their budding musical romance comes hot on the heels of The Weeknd’s split from longtime girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid, last November. The couple had been together for nearly two years, but an insider close to the crooner told Us that conflicting schedules kept them apart.



AKM-GSI

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the source told Us at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

Not that Hadid, 20, is still hung up on her ex. A source close to the supermodel tells Us that “Bella has very much moved on” from the relationship, and has been back in the dating game herself.



AKM-GSI

While the exes may have both moved on, however, their paths may continue to cross. In late November, The Weeknd performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which Hadid walked in, and the former couple famously crossed paths on the catwalk in a moment that stole the show. (Incidentally, Gomez and The Weeknd performed together at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And Gomez and Hadid share another connection as well — both are members of Taylor Swift’s powerful girl squad, with both Gomez and Bella’s sister Gigi often cozying up to the pop star at her holiday get-togethers.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



