Marion Curtis/StarPix

Girls' night out! Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively reunited in NYC on Monday, May 15.

The BFFs attended the premiere of Paint It Black to celebrate Tamblyn's directorial debut. Tamblyn, 34, and Lively, 29, coordinated in black while Bledel, 35, wore a purple and blue knee-length dress.

John Lamparski/WireImage

America Ferrera didn't pose for photos on the red carpet, but she joined her Sisterhood pals during the afterparty. Earlier in the day, Ferrera, 33, promoted her NBC comedy Superstore at NBC's Upfronts event.

Last year, Lively teased a possible third movie during SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio and Shade 45. "There is a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours," she said in July. "But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy."

Marion Curtis/StarPix

Months later, Bledel shared the same sentiment. "We would all love to do it. I think it would be so much fun, and we talk about it. It would be so much fun," the Gilmore Girls alum told Jimmy Fallon in November 2016. “And I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens!”

