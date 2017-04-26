Swimsuit season is right around the corner! In the new issue of Us Weekly, celeb nutritionists and trainers spill on how to get your best body ever by stealing some secrets from Hollywood. If you’re working to have legs as amazing as Carrie Underwood's or abs as toned as Karlie Kloss', check out these diet and fitness tips straight from the pros who train them:



1. Do Some Heavy Lifting

To build her stamina for La La Land, Emma Stone did dead lifts with hefty barbells. “Lifting heavier weights is effective because it increases your lean body mass, upping the number of overall calories you burn,” explains Joey Gonzalez, CEO at Barry’s Bootcamp, where Carrie Underwood trains. He suggests grabbing 12- to 25-pound dumbbells for squats, lunges and triceps extensions.



2. Avoid the Word ‘Lite’

Step away from any package boasting that it’s low-fat, advises Kerry Washington’s L.A. nutritionist Kimberly Snyder: “The food has to get replacement flavor from somewhere and it’s often sodium and sugar.” While the salt can cause bloating, adds the New York Times bestselling author, “refined sugar encourages your body to hang on to excess weight.”



3. Hold Yourself Accountable

Karlie Kloss’ NYC-based pro Anna Kaiser has her trainees wear Polar Bluetooth heart rate monitors around their chests “so they can see how hard they’re actually working,” explains the founder of AKT InMotion. “Two people could be doing the exact same workout, but burning at completely different levels.” In this case, she says, knowledge translates to accountability.



4. Balance Your Plate

Christina El Moussa makes sure each meal contains 50 percent carbs, 30 percent fat and 20 percent protein (her midday salad: kale, quinoa, avocado and veggies). That mix “keeps blood sugars stable and keeps you in fat-burning mode,” explains her Southern California-based nutritionist Cara Clark. “And it’s the one research has shown is the most satisfying.”

5. Vary Sweat Sessions

You don’t have to ditch your favorite workout, but try to make it different each time, suggests Lauren Porat, founder of YogaSpark, where Christy Turlington sweats. If you’re a runner, add in some sprint intervals, or try Porat’s preferred exercise. With yoga, she says, “there’s no shortage of interesting moves and sequences you can do in a 60-minute class.”

