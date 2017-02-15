Bring on the treats! A German shepherd named Rumor was named the 2017 Westminster Dog Show Best in Show winner on Tuesday, February 14.

Rumor, 5, was awarded the grand prize in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in NYC. She is only the second German shepherd to win Best in Show since the event's debut in 1877. (The first was in 1987.)



"[It's] unbelievable," handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said, via NBC News. "She's going to be relaxing for a while."

Rumor was named after Adele's 2011 song "Rumour Has It." The hit, from the singer's 21 album, was cowritten by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.



Rumor, who has won 103 other various competitions in the past, took first place after beating out nearly 2,800 other dogs. Boyles said that this will be Rumor's last major show, but that "puppies" are in the future.



"The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility," judge Thomas Bradley III said on Tuesday. "When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."

Last year, the top spot went to a 3-year-old German shorthaired pointer named CJ. His grandmother Carlee previously won the Westminster title in 2005.



