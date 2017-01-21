Using their star power for good. Beyonce, Olivia Wilde and Ariana Grande are only a few of the celebrities showing their support for the hundreds of thousands of people at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. Organizers are expecting somewhere around 450,000 participants, with hundreds of thousands more at sister marches around the world everywhere from Los Angeles to Seattle to Sydney, Australia, to Paris, France.

Beyonce voiced her support in a post to Facebook on Wednesday, January 18, sharing the official Women’s March poster with the caption: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”



Wilde, 32, shared her own empowering message via Instagram, clarifying that those marching on Saturday are not just anti-Trump, as has been often the misperception.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“This is a march to show what this nation is actually made of,” she captioned an image with the words “Who’s coming to the Women’s March on Washington?” in bright red. “We are not merely marching to oppose Trump and his twisted vision of what a ‘great’ America looks like, but to put our bodies on the line, and stand up for the values we are simply not willing to compromise. All are welcome. Men included! … Even if you voted for Trump and are now quietly horrified at his broken promises and dangerous rhetoric, you are welcome here, and this is your march too. See you there. 1/21/17 @womensmarch.”



On Friday, January 20, 23-year-old Grande shared her excitement at being able to march with her mother and grandmother. “I'm so excited to march with these two incredible ladies tomorrow! 🙈,” she captioned a picture of the two women. “I can't wait to share this #womensmarch with the strongest women in my life and with all of the other strong, beautiful, unique, empowered, brilliant, amazing women out there who are marching as well! 💛😌.”



See how other celebrities are showing their support for the Women’s March on Washington and the many sister marches taking place throughout the nation:

Unity. Protection. Power. Progress. WOMEN RISE UP. Join us at the @womensmarch on Jan 21. Solidarity. Now. #WomensMarch A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

See you there. #WomensMarch on Washington January 21st 9am-4pm A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

America Ferrera will chair the march’s Artists’ Table, which includes notable names from fields as far-ranging as Hollywod, the publishing industry and the music industry. Check out the full list of participating celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Amber Rose, Constance Wu, Debra Messing, Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, here.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



