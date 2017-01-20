As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20, with Vice President Mike Pence by his side, protestors flocked to the streets to demonstrate their discontent over the new commander in chief. The rallies, held across the nation in Washington D.C., New York City and more, will continue throughout the weekend (some had already taken place prior to Inauguration Day). Celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Chelsea Handler and Mark Ruffalo are expected to attend. Check out the list of protests below to see how you can get involved.



Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Women's March On Washington

The largest gathering to oppose Donald Trump's presidency will take place on the Saturday, January 21, in Washington D.C., with at least 200,000 people expected to attend. Protesters will meet on the corner of Independence Avenue and 3rd Street Southwest beginning at 10 a.m. American Ferrera served as chairwoman to organize the event. Other celebrities who have said they plan to attend include Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Handler, Johansson, Amy Schumer and Zendaya. If you cannot attend but wish you support the cause, you can donate here.

NYC Stand Against Trump

The Democratic Socialists of America, Socialist Alternative, Green Party of New York State and other groups will march to the Trump building on Wall Street in New York City on Saturday, January 21, starting at 5 p.m. Among other demands, the groups are specifically protesting the deportation of immigrants, healthcare cuts and hate crimes. The protest's Facebook page promises it will be a family-friendly, non-violent rally.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Inaugurate the Resistance

Throughout Inauguration Day, on Friday, January 20, this group will voice their opposition to war, racism and inequality at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington D.C. "It is critically important that we keep building a larger grassroots movement against war, militarism, racism, anti-immigrant scapegoating and neoliberal capitalism’s assault against workers’ living standards and the environment," the group's Facebook page states.

The Women's March on New York City

This march begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (47th Street between First and Second Avenues) in New York City. Protesters will go down Second Avenue to 42nd Street, where they will turn west and continue to Fifth Avenue, then up to Trump Tower at 56th Street, the group's website explains. Over 75,000 people are anticipated. There are 616 sister marches planned across the nation.



Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images





Occupy Inauguration

Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party nominee, is a speaker at the event which spans from Friday, January 20, to Saturday, January 21 in Washington D.C. The organizations demands include opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline, enacting a $15 minimum wage, ending mass surveillance and providing free college education.

DisruptJ20

This civil resistance began on Friday, January 20, at 9 a.m. in Washington D.C. and is scheduled to continue throughout the day. The group's website calls on "all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies" on Inauguration Day.

