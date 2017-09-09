TOP 5

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and More Stars Dazzle at Harper’s Bazaar NYFW Event

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Harper’s Bazaar kicked off New York Fashion Week Friday, September 8, with a star-studded event at the Plaza Hotel to celebrate ICONS by Carine RoitfeldCindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the A-List stars in attendance. The model and reality TV star was also honored with the Fashion Icon of the Decade award at the 2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel.