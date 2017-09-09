Pics
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, More Dazzle at Harper’s...
TOP 5
STORIES
Pics
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, More Dazzle at Harper’s...
RIP
Fired Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son Commits Suicide:...
LOL
Nicki Minaj Responds to John Mayer’s Twitter Flirtation
Feuds
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Sharon Osbourne:...
Hot Pics
Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian, Jared Leto, and...
Pics
Harper’s Bazaar kicked off New York Fashion Week Friday, September 8, with a star-studded event at the Plaza Hotel to celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld. Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the A-List stars in attendance. The model and reality TV star was also honored with the Fashion Icon of the Decade award at the 2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel.