Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her on-off fiancé, Matt Baier, will expose their relationship issues on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The MTV star hinted at her latest gig in an Instagram story on Sunday, June 11, by informing fans that she’ll be working in Los Angeles for the next 18 days.

They aren't the first MTV stars to appear on the WeTV series. Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have also previously appeared on the show and Portwood’s costar Farrah Abraham is currently starring on the reality show’s Family Edition with her parents Debra and Michael.

During the Monday, June 12, episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood, 27, called off her wedding to Baier after he gave her costar Catelynn Lowell a Xanax. Baier, who has battled substance abuse issues, also previously ruffled feathers after calling Portwood a “pyscho” after she refused to elope with him in Las Vegas.

Portwood also hinted that they’d split after tweeting on May 30 that she was ready to move on with her life. According to an insider, however, the couple haven’t broken up.

"Matt and Amber are still together and still living together,” the source told Us. "They're trying to work things out.”

The couple have been dating for more than two years and most recently entertained an offer from Vivid Entertainment to star in a sex tape. “As business people, Amber and I need to consider every offer we get from every different angle,” Baier, 46, told Us in May after their offer made headlines. “Amber and I gained a whole new respect for that industry that we didn’t have before."

Portwood is the mom of daughter Leah, 8, with ex Gary Shirley.

Radar Online was first to post the news.



Marriage Boot Camp airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv; Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

