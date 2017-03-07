Anna Faris attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anna Faris is splashing into love! The actress, 40, signed on for the remake of Garry Marshall’s 1987 film Overboard, Deadline reports. Faris will star alongside Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez in the gender-swapped remake.

In the original, a pampered heiress (Goldie Hawn) falls for a working-class handyman (Kurt Russell) she meets after getting amnesia from toppling off her yacht. The update will feature Derbez, 55, as a self-indulgent playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families who falls from his ship and meets Faris’ character, who convinces him that the two are married.

An Overboard reboot was first announced in 2010 with Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith in talks to star, but Derbez ultimately swooped into the leading male role in 2015. Wedding Crashers writer Bob Fisher and How I Met Your Mother director/producer Rob Greenberg are set to direct and pen the script. The comedy’s original director, Marshall, passed away last year at age 81 from pneumonia complications after suffering a stroke.



Faris currently stars on CBS’ Mom, while Derbez appeared alongside Jennifer Garner in Miracles From Heaven last year, in addition to his decades of acting, directing and producing work in Latino films and television shows. (He’ll produce Overboard, too).



As for the film’s original stars, Hawn, 71, is set to star with Amy Schumer in Snatched, due out May 12. And her longtime partner Russell, 65, will appear in The Fate of the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Faris’ husband Chris Pratt, later this spring.

The Overboard remake is expected to start filming in Vancouver in May.

