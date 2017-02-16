Just how much did he learn about her "sex abilities"? Nick Viall was a guest on the podcast Channel 33 on Tuesday, February 14, where he revealed how far he and season 21 villain Corinne Olympios actually got during The Bachelor’s sexy February 13 episode.



The most talked-about segment of the ABC dating series' episode was Olympios, feeling glum after not winning the group date rose, getting glammed up and marching over to Viall’s room in the hope that her "platinum vagine" could make her man feel special. So did her seduction efforts lead them to do anything more than kiss? Not so much, according to the Bachelor himself.

“We went further on the bouncy castle!" Viall, 36, said on the podcast, referring to their makeout session in the playhouse from earlier in the season. "Like literally, nothing happened. Certainly, we kissed a little bit.”

Although Viall spurned Olympios' advances, he explained that he was in support of the women taking things into their own hands: “As the Bachelor, I was always encouraging the women to try to find more time, to be assertive. And again, that’s because I’m one guy, and I can only do so much. But it’s really, unfortunately, up to the women to try to move these relationships forward a lot. So when Corinne shows up, I’m thinking, 'OK, I’m surprised, but OK, good for you! Take a chance!' There’s nothing wrong with that late in the game, to take a chance.”

But sadly for the 24-year-old nanny-dependent business owner, the spontaneous date did not go as planned. "I don’t know what she had in mind," the Bachelor said. "We kissed, and before things really got started, I just said, ‘Hey, let’s slow down.’ But at the same time, I didn’t want her to feel like she did anything wrong — she didn’t do anything wrong. … There’s nothing wrong with her trying to find more time and focusing on our relationship.”

Viall admitted that he didn't want a repeat of the drama he found himself in during the early going of The Bachelorette season 11, when he slept with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "I've made the mistake of moving things too fast — things get very complicated," the two-time Bachelorette runner-up said. "Had something gone down, and I'm not even talking all the way, like maybe we went to second base, it could be very confusing for her to process what happened, thinking, 'Maybe I'm very confident, but who knows.' So it wasn't the time or the place."

And why did he leave his mic on throughout the sexy encounter? "At no time that evening was I planning on anything physical happening, so for me, there was no reason for me to take my mic off," Viall explained. "It just wasn’t going to happen.”

