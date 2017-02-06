Gotta love the internet! Super Bowl LI was packed with plenty of incredible moments on Sunday, February 5, from Lady Gaga's showstopping halftime show to the New England Patriots' historic win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Naturally, football fans across the nation made sense of the annual NFL championship event with countless memes. Us Weekly rounded up the best and funniest social media reactions below.

Lady Gaga's Halftime Show

The six-time Grammy winner, 30, kicked off her 13-minute halftime show on the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium with a beautiful rendition of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land." Held by suspension cables, she jumped down to the stage and launched into a career-spanning medley of hits including "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance." At the end of the set, Gaga dropped her microphone and jumped off the stage as fireworks lit up the stadium. Little Monsters were in awe of Gaga's roof stunt and utilized the stunning visual to create a series of memes.

Lady Gaga has officially given us meme #3 of 2017. pic.twitter.com/4v7zbhWcjQ — Anabella Arnold (@anabella_rose) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga trying to out do spongebob 😂 pic.twitter.com/xM6zRF5Tyg — Speak Comedy (@SpeakComedy) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga opening the halftime show like pic.twitter.com/eDRt7Uarfq — Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) February 6, 2017

Sad Tom Brady



Before the Patriots' history-making comeback, quarterback Tom Brady was caught looking glum when his team was down 21–3 at halftime. Though the 39-year-old athlete eventually earned his fifth Super Bowl ring, viewers couldn't help but poke fun at his downcast demeanor. Cue the #SadTomBrady memes.

When ur halfway through a test and realize ur gonna fail pic.twitter.com/PXNuxUWyds — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) February 6, 2017

When you throw a pick-6 and realize you aren't the GOAT #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rRZ9qH4pwB — Aaron Rodgers (@FauxARodgers) February 6, 2017

Coin Toss



Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush oversaw the coin toss at the Super Bowl, marking their first public appearance since being hospitalized within days of each other last month. George, 92, arrived on the field in a wheelchair, while Barbara, 91, rode alongside her husband on a golf cart. Some Twitter users joked that the 41st POTUS purposely used his hospitalization for pneumonia as an excuse to skip President Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration, noting how excited he appeared to be on the NFL field.

ADVISOR: u going to Trump's Inauguration?



BUSH: Doctor said I can't



ADVISOR: u wanna hit that super Bowl?



BUSH: pic.twitter.com/26MlinIdcZ — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 5, 2017

super bowl: george come thru



bush: of course, b



donald trump: come to inauguration



bush: pic.twitter.com/qFuG89ufhq — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 5, 2017

I love George H.W. Bush:



Can you come to the inauguration?



Bush: no, too sick.



Can you do the super bowl coin toss?



Bush: I'll be there — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 5, 2017

Golf Dude



Before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday afternoon, one Twitter user shared a picture of a man sitting in the audience at NRG Stadium and watching a golf tournament on his iPad. The post quickly went viral online as social media users questioned the fan's actions. Moments later, the Twitter user shared an update and told his followers the man "busted out the binoculars to get a close-up view of Brady" while still live-streaming the golf match.

Dude in the stadium is watching golf while waiting for the #SuperBowl to begin pic.twitter.com/Zi9KsvaD3s — Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) February 5, 2017

Update: now he's watching golf but busted out the binoculars to get a close-up view of Brady #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7VC4GK1k8d — Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) February 5, 2017

