They’ll always have the jeans! Blake Lively hilariously edited America Ferrera into a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants throwback photo with costars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.

“Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya @americaferrera while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER!” the Shallows actress, 29, captioned the nostalgic Instagram pic on Thursday, August 17, of the cast at the Paint It Black premiere party in NYC in May. “#BadassAF #SistersForever #tbt.”

Lively, who starred in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alongside Ferrea, 33, Bledel, 35, and Tamblyn, 34, in 2005, included the Ugly Betty star in the photo by drawing a red heart face with a blue body next to the Gilmore Girls alum.

Despite their busy work schedules, the former costars have remained close since filming the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel in 2008. Earlier this week, Ferrera posted an adorable Instagram photo with Tamblyn’s baby daughter alongside the caption, “#thefutureisSisterhood.”

The cast also reunited in May at the Women’s March in NYC.

Last year, Lively teased a possible third movie. “There is a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours,” the Gossip Girl alum told Entertainment Weekly Radio. “But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy.”

Bledel has since shared the same sentiment. “We would all love to do it. I think it would be so much fun and we talk about it a lot. It would be so much fun,” the Handmaid’s Tale star told Jimmy Fallon in November 2016. “And I think we should absolutely do it. We’re working on it, so we’ll see if it happens!”

