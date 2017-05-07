You've got the wrong guy! Chris Pine used his Saturday Night Live opening monologue on May 6 to clarify that he's not Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Pratt.

"As many of you know, I have a movie coming out this weekend. It's called Guardians of the Galaxy," the 36-year-old actor said as the audience cheered. "See, you see, I knew that was going to happen. I'm not in Guardians of the Galaxy. That is Chris Pratt. I am Chris Pine."

Pine brought out SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who he said has "seen all of my movies." Or not. "You're Captain America! Chris Evans ... Hemsworth ... Piiiiiine? OK, that's good enough," she said before snapping a selfie with Pine. "Thank you, Thor!"

NBC

The Wonder Woman actor then sang a song — set to Billy Joel's classic "Uptown Girl" — to further banish any possible confusion about which action movie star he really is. "I'm not that Chris / I look just like him, but I'm not that Chris," he crooned. "Not Pratt or Hemsworth / I'm a different guy / Not Evans either / I'm my own cool vibe."

Kate McKinnon joined Pine on stage to help set the record straight. "You're in Star Trek and, uh, Wonder Woman," she said, checking a note written on her right hand. "You know what? I think it's because you're all named Chris and you're all kind of scruffy and squinty and jacked, but in a sweet way. ... You're always at the airport wearing raggedy tees that are tight just around the pecs, and you have bracelets with wooden beads from Bali or wherever."

At the end of the monologue, Pete Davidson appeared and still couldn't identify Pine. "Aren't you this one?" he asked, pointing to a photo of Evans. "Nah, I think that's Ryan Reynolds."

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

