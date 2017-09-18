Stephen Colbert brought his comedic A-game to host the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards and there were a ton of noteworthy moments — everything from funny and awkward to touching and downright weird. Oh, and lots of Trump jokes.

Relive highlights from the show, held at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, in the video above, and below:

1. Spicey Cameo!

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance on stage after Colbert dished out several Donald Trump jokes. The former White House press secretary specifically entered scene when the host called this the most-watched Emmys of all time. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said, referring to his own remarks about Trump’s controversial inauguration attendance earlier this year.

And the kicker — as he left the stage, Colbert said, “Melissa McCarthy, everyone.” (The actress of course won an Emmy for her portrayal of Spicer on Saturday Night Live.)

2. Dave Chappelle Being Dave Chappelle

The 44-year-old comic stepped out to present Best Director for a Comedy Series alongside McCarthy — and admitted they didn’t practice what they were going to say. “It is an honor to be amongst you all and I am truly amazed how many black people are here,” Chappelle quipped. “I counted 11 on the monitor. … I should also tell you this, I skipped rehearsal.”

3. Alec Baldwin Offers Trump His Emmy

The Trump jokes didn’t stop all night as winner Alec Baldwin accepted Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal as the president on Saturday Night Live. “At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said during his speech, referencing Trump’s failure to win an Emmy of his own for The Celebrity Apprentice.

The Emmy winner took another jab at the president when he mentioned that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, did not have a baby this past year. “You put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me,” he joked.

4. 9 to 5 Reunion

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda reunited on stage to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. “I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion since we did the movie,” Parton said. (They stared in 1980 comedy about three working women who live out their fantasies of getting revenge on their boss.)

Fonda added, “In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.” Tomlin then quipped, “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss.”

5. Baby News!

The typically super private Donald Glover revealed that he’s expecting baby No. 2 with his girlfriend, Michelle, while accepting his award for Outstanding Lead Actor. “I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life,” the Atlanta star said. “I want to thank my unborn son.” Congrats to the couple!

6. Making History

Speaking of Glover, 33, he took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his FX comedy-drama Atlanta, making him the first-ever black director to win in that category. With his win, Glover broke a four-year streak of female directors taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Lena Waithe, also 33, claimed the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, making her the first-ever black woman to win in that category. She was recognized for cowriting the "Thanksgiving" episode from season 2 of Master of None with series co-creator Aziz Ansari.

7. Colbert Kills

The late-night host was clearly willing to go as far as he could when it came to his hosting duties. Not only did he bring on the political jabs, but he appeared naked in a Westworld-themed sketch and showed off his musical skills during the opening routine.

