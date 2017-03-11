It's not just romantic couples who could use some counseling. Farrah Abraham, Kendra Wilkinson and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino are among the reality stars participating in the inaugural season of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition. Check out the wild first trailer above!



The WE tv unscripted series launches Friday, April 28, and centers on a number of celebs working out their familial issues. The cast includes Teen Mom OG star Abraham and parents Michael and Debra; Kendra on Top's Wilkinson and mother Patti; Jersey Shore's Sorrentino and brothers Marc and Frank Jr.; and Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch's Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and mom Paula.

The promo shows the costars going at it, including a shot of Kendra breaking down in tears. "I cannot have this person destroying my happiness anymore," the Girls Next Door alum, 31, says.

WEtv

Most of the season's cast members are famous for their family drama. Farrah, 25, butts heads frequently with her parents on Teen Mom OG, Kendra and Patti were previously estranged, and The Situation, 34, was sentenced to anger management in 2014 after fighting with older brother Frank.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' current season ends on Friday, March 10, with the cast — including Amy Duggar and The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum — forced to decide the fate of their relationships. A finale preview clip exclusive to Us Weekly showed Rosenbaum admitting to doubts about whether he and Hebert's marriage can last.

Watch the promo above. Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition premieres on WE tv Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!